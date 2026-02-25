Junior League of Texarkana awards more than $5,000 to local teachers

SPONSOR

TEXARKANA, Texas — The Junior League of Texarkana says it awarded more than $5,000 to local teachers through its annual Teacher Take Wing project.

“Thank you to everyone who supports the Junior League,” the organization said in a Facebook post. “Your generosity makes projects like this possible and puts even more back into the kids of our community.”

The organization shared photos from the award presentations at multiple schools across the area.

Source: Junior League of Texarkana on Facebook.