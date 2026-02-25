Junior League of Texarkana awards more than $5,000 to local teachers

By
Field Walsh
-
SPONSOR

TEXARKANA, Texas — The Junior League of Texarkana says it awarded more than $5,000 to local teachers through its annual Teacher Take Wing project.

“Thank you to everyone who supports the Junior League,” the organization said in a Facebook post. “Your generosity makes projects like this possible and puts even more back into the kids of our community.”

The organization shared photos from the award presentations at multiple schools across the area.

SPONSOR
Teacher Take Wing presentation photo 1
Teacher Take Wing presentation photo 2
Teacher Take Wing presentation photo 3
Teacher Take Wing presentation photo 4

Source: Junior League of Texarkana on Facebook.

Previous articleWake Village Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in EZ Mart Wine Theft Cases