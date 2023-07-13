Washington Community Development Center Partners with Ashley’s Furniture to Surprise Community Members with New Mattresses

Sponsor

“The Washington Community Development Center and Ashley’s Furniture, both based in Texarkana, have joined forces to surprise a few members of the community with new mattresses donated by Ashley’s. Ashley’s “Hope to Dream” program, which was founded in 2010, provides beds to children and families in need across the U.S. A portion of the proceeds from every mattress purchased at a participating Ashley’s store goes towards providing a bed for a child in need.

“We are thrilled and proud to support our local communities and help provide better sleep to children and families in need,” said Mitzi Dowd, Marketing Director for Ashley’s. We wholeheartedly believe in the Hope to Dream statement that ‘Everyone Deserves Big Dreams’, and if this can be just a small part of making that a reality, we are happy to be a part of it.”

