Linda Kay Ward

Linda G. Ward, age 67, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Ward was born February 29,1956, in Downey, California, and lived in Texarkana most of her life. She was a veteran of the United States Army.

Linda enjoyed riding and taking care of her horses. She also loved to knit and spend time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, James Ward of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son, Payton Ward of Texarkana, Arkansas and one grandson, Tucker James Ward.

