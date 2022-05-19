Washington Named Interim President of Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce

Advertisement

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce board of directors voted unanimously on Tuesday night at a specially called meeting to name Denis Washington as the interim president and CEO of the Chamber. Washington is a native of Vicksburg, MS, and a Texarkana resident since 1986.

Washington retired from Regions Bank in December 2020, after a 34-year career in banking. He began his commercial banking career with Texarkana National Bank. He is a graduate of Mississippi Valley State University and The National Commercial Lending Graduate School – University of Oklahoma. He was a member of the Leadership Texarkana class of 1988 and has spent his career serving various community organizations.

He is active with the boards of TexAmericas Center, The Texarkana Symphony Orchestra, The Texarkana Public Facilities Corporation, ARTEX Regional Development Corporation and JCM Industries Advisory Board. Washington is the 2011 recipient of both the Idalee Hawkins Leadership Award and The C. E. Palmer Award for civic service. He and his wife, Mary, have three sons; Roderick, Brandon, and Jared, along with four grandchildren; Myles, Amaya, Sydney, and Olivia.

“Denis will be a great leader for our organization during this time of transition,” stated Jennifer Harland, 2021 Chamber board chair. “He has the knowledge and skill to direct the staff and board while we work to find the next president of the Chamber.”

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce represents over 800 businesses, organizations, and professionals in the greater Texarkana region. The Chamber has been active in community development, government relations, business development, membership services, and tourism for over 105 years. For additional information on the community, economic development, and membership, contact the chamber at 819 North State Line Avenue, Texarkana, Texas: 903-792-7191, or nhaywood@texarkana.org.

