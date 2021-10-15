Weekend Bar and Gig Guide

We’ve finally made it to the weekend. The leaves started changing and falling this week all around the Texarkana Area, leaving residents excited for the changing of seasons, and the opportunity to get out and have some fun cool fall nights. Enjoy those cool fall nights this weekend with our list of bar and gig guides with live music and events. Stay safe out there Texarkana.

Friday Night:

67 Landing- Jimmy Lewis & the 8 Second Ride on the Patio $5

Twisted Fork- Tracy Davis and Randy Altenbaumer

Redbone Magic Brewing- Lil’ Skinny special guest Knox Johnson

La Fogata- Mobetta

Fat Jacks- Taryn Ashley & Jack Gathright

Saturday Night:

67 Landing- Rewind on the Patio $5 cover

Twisted Fork- Trivia night 7PM

Redbone Magic Brewing- Cole Burleson

La Fogata- Elvis Show

Fat Jacks- Aime & The Slingerz

Downtown Texarkana Saturday Night:

Crossties is hosting Saturday Night fun with TJ Mac Band outside on the lawn this Saturday night starting at 8pm! Food and drinks available for purchase at fan favorite food trucks and restaurants including: The Frozen Rail, RazorDogs Hotdogs and Underground Pizza Company. Bring your lawn chairs and the whole family for a great family friendly night!

