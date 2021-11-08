Weekly Roadwork Report – Nov. 7 – Nov. 13, 2021

Advertisement

As we change to brighter mornings and darker evenings, you might want to prepare yourself for traffic going to and from work. Here is your guide to avoiding traffic, and to ensuring you get to work and home safely, and on time.

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening highway, daytime work in median. Motorists should watch for trucks and equipment pulling onto the interstate

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement. Traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through work zone

Cass County

US 59 – From 1.5 miles south of SH 155 to Marion County line, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

