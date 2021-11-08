Advertisement

Ray Barnett Huett, age 80, of Atlanta, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, November 4, 2021 in a local hospital. He was born on March 15, 1941 in Miller County, Arkansas to James Horace and Delcie Huett. Ray was retired from Lone Star Steel Co. and a member of Enon Baptist Church. He had a passion for airplanes and motorcycles, and in his later years, traded his motorcycles for scooters.

Ray is preceded in death by his wife, Norma Huett; his parents; three daughters, Teresa Huett, Donna Huett, Katherine Huett; and one brother, George Huett.

He is survived by one son, James Huett and wife Lori of Atlanta, Texas; three daughters, Tammy Trim and husband Cliff of Doddridge, Arkansas, Delcie Gearlds of Atlanta, Texas, Gina Killingsworth and husband Randy of Bloomburg, Texas; two sisters, Christine Clepper of Texarkana, Arkansas, Eyvonne Stanley and husband Odell of Doddridge, Arkansas; twelve grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm, Monday, November 8, 2021, under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service, at Olive Branch Cemetery, with Bro. Donald Sheffield officiating.

Visitation will be from 12:45 pm to 1:45 pm, Monday, November 8, 2021 under the pavilion at Enon Baptist Church in Miller County, Arkansas.

Guest registry is available at www.hannerfuneralservice.com.

