Wesla Murrah Named TASD Classified Employee of the Year

Wesla Murrah was recently named the TASD Classified Employee of the Year at the District’s Annual End of Year Celebration. Classified (non-certified) employees are vital staff members who play key roles in creating an environment that promotes student achievement, safety, and health. They work hand in hand with staff and administrators to transport our students to and from school, keep our facilities safe and maintained, handle clerical and fiscal responsibilities, maintain computers and infrastructure, and provide extra support directly to our students.

Ms. Murrah is a lifelong resident of Texarkana, AR and a graduate of Arkansas High School. She presently works as administrative secretary/specialist in the TASD Supportive Services Department. Her family has a rich history of working for TASD; she is the third generation working for the District. Her grandmother worked in food service, her grandfather worked in transportation; her mother was a teacher’s aide at an elementary school, and her father painted “Texarkana Arkansas Schools” on school buses.

She has also been a community volunteer and volunteered for whatever activity her sons were involved. Ms. Murrah has been a former board member for the AHS Razorback Booster Club, team mom for her son’s baseball teams, and PTA board member for Kilpatrick Elementary, Washington 6th grade, North Heights Junior High, and Arkansas High School. She was also a former board member of the Junior League of Texarkana and Miller County PTA. She received the Jack Hardy Volunteer Award in 1999.

Ms. Murrah began working in the District as a secretary at AHS in 1973. She worked there for seven years and later became a substitute teacher in 1990 – she worked as a sub for 10 years. She was scheduled to sub as a secretary in the TASD Supportive Services (Maintenance Dept.) for six weeks. Murrah said God opened a door for her to be able to get a permanent job there that has lasted for 23 years. Ms. Murrah recently received a service award for being an employee of the Texarkana Arkansas School District for 30 years. She is a lifelong volunteer and looks to learn how to best serve those in her care. Her service to others doesn’t stop with the TASD Maintenance Department, but extends into other campuses in the District as well. She is affectionally known as the “Queen of Maintenance”.

Ms. Murrah is a member of First Baptist Church, Moores Lane, where she joyfully volunteers as a greeter, nursery worker, and working with children.

She is also an avid Razorback fan and often states, “It is indeed a great day to be a Razorback!”

