Westlawn Principal Chosen as Region 8 TESPAN of the Year

Texarkana ISD Principal Elodia Witterstaetter was one of 20 Texas school leaders named by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association to be recognized in June. TEPSA recognized Westlawn principal Witterstaetter as the recipient of the award for Region 8. Award recipients must be committed to advancing the principalship and the association and serving as a voice for Texas Students. Honorees will be recognized at the TEPSA Awards Celebration on Wednesday, June 7, at the Round Rock Kalahari.