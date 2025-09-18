Westside Church of Christ to Host Drive-Through Food Distribution on September 20

Sponsor

Westside Church of Christ will hold a food distribution event on Saturday, September 20, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM, or until supplies run out. The church is located at 524 Sowell Lane in Texarkana, Texas.

This drive-through pantry will provide one box of food per family, with 200 boxes available. Residents from both Arkansas and Texas are welcome to participate. Due to ongoing construction at the site, new procedures have been implemented, and attendees are asked to follow all directions provided in the parking lot to ensure a smooth and safe experience.

For more information, contact Westside Church of Christ directly.