Julie Ann Smith, age 64, passed away on Monday, September 15, 2025, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on August 15, 1961, in Orange, California, to Kenneth and Barbara Smith.

Julie was a dedicated long-time employee of Christus St. Michael Hospital for over 28 years.

Julie is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Barbara Smith, and niece Ginny Nicole Smith.

Julie is survived by her brother Jeff Smith and wife Teri; nephews Logan Smith and wife Kayla, Andrew Simmons and wife Emilee; niece Amanda Ridgeway and husband Mike; four great-nephews Case Simmons, Hayes Simmons, Tate Simmons, and Paxton Ridgeway.

In lieu of flowers, please choose a church or charity of your choice to further promote their efforts.