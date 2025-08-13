Westside Church of Christ to Host Drive-Through Food Distribution Saturday

Sponsor

Westside Church of Christ, located at 524 Sowell Lane in Texarkana, will hold a food distribution event on Saturday, July 19, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM. The church will provide one box of food per family, and residents from both Arkansas and Texas are welcome to participate. A total of 200 boxes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Due to ongoing construction, new procedures are in place. This distribution will operate as a drive-through pantry, and all attendees are asked to follow the directions provided by staff in the parking lot to ensure a smooth and safe process.

Westside Church of Christ appreciates the community’s cooperation and looks forward to serving those in need.

