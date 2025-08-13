TexAmericas Center Adds Locomotive Power to Support Rail Growth and Tenant Demand

Sponsor

TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates the 5th-ranked industrial park and is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, has taken a major step forward in expanding its logistics and infrastructure capabilities with the arrival of two new locomotives. The additions are part of a $3.15 million investment into strengthening its fleet and bolstering rail services across the industrial park.

As one of just a few Union Pacific Focus Sites across the country, TexAmericas Center is uniquely positioned to support tenant connectivity and logistics operations. The new locomotives further enhance the Center’s ability to provide in-house rail movement and support a wider range of tenant operations. With increased power and flexibility, the new equipment allows the organization to aid in the growth of its tenants, Spring Creek Holdings, transload service offerings, connect tenants to broader markets, reduce delivery times, and improve Speed-To-Profit offerings.

“This investment gives us the horsepower to meet our tenants’ needs today and scale for what’s next,” said Scott Norton, CEO and Executive Director of TexAmericas Center. “We’re eliminating barriers and enabling businesses to adjust and expand their logistics strategies right here on our footprint — all while supporting safer, more efficient operations.”

The project was funded in part through a $1.5 million Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission (TMPC). This support empowered TexAmericas Center to upgrade its locomotive fleet with remarkable efficiency. The need for upgraded locomotives emerged after TexAmericas Center acquired a railcar storage business in 2021, inheriting two aging locomotives and a growing demand for its rail system. With rail use expanding, leadership identified a clear opportunity to invest in infrastructure that could better support existing tenants, attract new business, and strengthen logistics capabilities for the nearby Red River Army Depot and its contractors.

“The support we received from the TMPC through the DEAAG program was instrumental in accelerating this investment,” said Norton. “Their partnership not only helped us move quickly but also allows us to enhance regional logistics capabilities, including those supporting the Red River Army Depot. We’re deeply grateful for their continued commitment to economic development in defense communities like ours.”

These new locomotives directly support industries that rely on heavy commodities or long-distance shipping and position TexAmericas Center as a unique rail-served location in the mid-south region.

“We now have the rail power, the trained staff, and the long-term vision to grow a competitive logistics platform,” said Norton. “This aligns with our broader strategy to be responsive, aggressive, and future-ready.”

TexAmericas Center is also moving forward with broader rail expansions, including new track on the south end of East Campus, additional spurs, and the development of sit yards—all aimed at increasing capacity and flexibility for tenants.

“Our success comes from listening to the needs of our tenants and prospects,” said Norton. “When tenants or prospects bring us challenges or ideas, we respond with solutions. These locomotives are just one example of how we turn feedback into forward motion.”

With the arrival and service of these new locomotives, TexAmericas Center continues to strengthen its reputation as a high-performance industrial park serving the four-state region of Texarkana.

About TexAmericas Center

Located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates a premier industrial park—one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center serves Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

As the Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) over all development processes on the property, TexAmericas Center helps companies save 12 to 18 months of public review time, leading to faster Speed-To-Occupancy.

For six consecutive years, Business Facilities magazine has ranked TexAmericas Center among the top 10 industrial parks in the country, most recently ranked No. 5 in 2025. Tenants benefit from a robust transportation corridor that includes multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines from a central U.S. location. Additionally, Expansion Solutions has recognized TexAmericas Center’s QSP (Qualified Site Program) as the No. 1 certified site program in the Southern U.S.

Seven rail lines converge in the Texarkana region, and TexAmericas Center hosts an on-site 350-car rail yard with over 30 miles of rail running through its properties. TAC Rail services include transload, railcar storage, and spotting. TexAmericas Center is also one of only 32 sites in the U.S. included in Union Pacific’s Focus Sites Program.

TexAmericas Center offers third-party logistics (3PL) services to assist companies with inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment. Combining a Flex Lease with 3PL services provides companies with a streamlined path to expansion or first-time investment in the region.

The organization completed construction on a 150,000-square-foot speculative building in 2021, which was sold in 2022. In total, TexAmericas Center has built and transacted over 240,000 sq. ft. across three spec projects. The organization can lease, build-to-suit, or facilitate greenfield owner-constructed projects efficiently.

All TexAmericas Center property is designated as a US Opportunity Zone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, EB5 – Immigration through Investment area, Foreign Trade Zone (#258), and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center operates with the capabilities of a municipality while functioning like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate, logistics, incentive, and financing solutions.