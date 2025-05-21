What to Know About Car Accident Laws in Texas: Rights, Responsibilities, and Recent Changes

Sponsor

A car crash can change everything in a split second. Whether it’s a minor bump on Richmond Road or a multi-car mess on I-30, what you know—and how you react—can shape your recovery. Driving in a place like Texas—especially somewhere like Texarkana, where backroads suddenly turn into four-lane chaos—you’ve got to know the rules.

This isn’t just good-to-know info. It could save you a lot of trouble down the line.

Key Texas Car Accident Laws Every Driver Should Know

Crash in Texas? Don’t assume the rules are the same as everywhere else. Every state’s got its quirks—and Texas is no different. Whether you just moved here or you’ve been driving these roads forever, here’s what you should know after an accident.

Texas Is a Fault State

In Texas, the person who causes the accident pays.



That’s what it means to live in a “fault” state. If someone crashes into you because they ran a red light in downtown Texarkana, they—and their insurance—are responsible for your medical bills and car repairs. You can file a claim with their insurance, go through your own, or sue them directly.

Required Minimum Insurance

In Texas, the law says you’ve got to carry 30/60/25 coverage. That means $30K for injuries to one person, $60K total if more than one person gets hurt, and $25K for any damage you cause to someone’s car or stuff.

Sounds like a lot, but here’s the thing—it only helps the other driver if you’re the one who caused the wreck. If you want to cover your own bills too, it’s smart to look into add-ons like uninsured motorist or personal injury protection (PIP).

Statute of Limitations

You’re required to file a lawsuit for injury or property damage two years from the date of the crash. Miss that window, and no matter how strong your case is, you lose the legal right to pursue it.

When to Report the Accident

If someone’s hurt, if there’s a death, or if it looks like the damage is over a thousand bucks, you have to call the cops.

And quick heads-up: that “blue form” people used to fill out—the Driver’s Crash Report, or CR-2?



TxDOT stopped using it back in 2017. A lot of people don’t realize that. That means if police don’t show up, there’s no official report you need to fill out. But it’s on you to decide if calling the authorities is necessary—and when in doubt, it usually is.

Common Legal Misunderstandings After a Car Accident

After an accident, things can get a bit chaotic. You’ve got people throwing out advice, emotions running high, and it’s easy to believe the wrong thing.

Below are some of the most common misunderstandings that most people have, which sometimes cost them.

“If I’m Partially at Fault, I Can’t Recover Damages”

That’s not how it works in Texas.



The state follows a modified comparative fault rule. In Texas, being partly to blame doesn’t mean you’re out of luck. If, say, you’re held 30% responsible for the crash, you can still collect the other 70% of what you’re owed. But once you cross that 50% threshold, you’re out of the running for compensation.



That’s why you need to find an accident attorney who can help you prove fault beyond any doubt.

“Minor Accidents Don’t Need to Be Reported”

Even small crashes can lead to big repair bills. If you’re unsure whether the damage tops $1,000, it’s better to be safe and call the police. A report can help if things get complicated later on.

“The Other Driver’s Insurance Will Cover Everything”

In theory, yes. In reality, not always. Insurance companies may try to delay, deny, or underpay your claim. That’s why documentation—and sometimes a good accident lawyer—can make a big difference.

If You’ve Just Been in a Car Wreck in Texas – What’s Next?

Nobody expects to crash on the way to work or while picking up groceries. But if it does happen, what you do in those first few minutes really matters.

Here’s a simple list of what to handle first.

Call Emergency Services

If anyone’s injured or traffic is blocked, call 911 right away. First responders can provide medical help, and the police report they file could become one of your most important pieces of evidence.

Gather Evidence at the Scene

Take photos of everything—the damage, license plates, the road, traffic signs, and any visible injuries. Jot down what happened while it’s still fresh.

Exchange Contact and Insurance Info

Swap names, numbers, driver’s license details, and insurance info. You don’t have to be rude, but don’t start apologizing either. Even a quick “I think I messed up” can make things harder for you later if the details aren’t clear yet.

Let Your Insurance Know

Don’t delay. Inform your insurance company as soon as possible. Waiting too long might hurt your claim, even if the crash wasn’t your fault.

Get Checked by a Doctor

Some injuries, like whiplash, don’t show up right away. A medical check-up protects both your health and your claim.

Save All Receipts and Paperwork

If you spend anything—tow truck, urgent care, even a rental car—hang on to the receipts. You might need them later, especially if insurance pushes back or things turn legal.

When a Car Accident Becomes a Legal Matter

Some accidents are more likely to end up in legal territory, especially when there’s a driver with no insurance, someone flees the scene, or the crash results in serious long-term injuries. Disputes over who’s at fault are also a common reason lawsuits get filed.

Things get even more complicated when a semi-truck is involved, because now you’re dealing with a trucking company and possibly multiple layers of liability. That’s when people often turn to semi-truck accident attorneys who know how to deal with large corporate insurers.

A police report can also validate your version of events, especially when there’s a disagreement about what happened. Eyewitnesses are equally valuable. If someone saw the crash and is willing to talk, try to get their name and contact information before they leave.

So, make sure you save everything. That includes photos, medical reports, mechanic’s estimates, text messages with the other driver, emails from your insurance adjuster—basically anything that helps tell the story of what happened and how it affected you. Even informal conversations could become useful down the line.

Legislative and Policy Updates Impacting Texas Drivers

Laws around driving don’t stay the same forever. What was fine a few years back might get you a ticket today. For example, using your phone while driving? That’s a no-go everywhere in Texas now—and in some towns like Texarkana, they really crack down near schools and intersections. One glance at a text could cost you.

Another thing people don’t always realize: Texas got rid of the old Driver’s Crash Report form back in 2017.



So if you’re in a minor wreck and the cops don’t show, there’s no form you need to fill out anymore, not like before. That makes it even more important to call the police when you’re unsure. Better to have a report you don’t need than to need one you don’t have.

The Texas Department of Insurance has also been raising more awareness about underinsured drivers. They have been urging drivers to look into underinsured motorist coverage. With so many drivers lacking proper insurance, adding this coverage can be a financial lifesaver.

Conclusion

Getting in a wreck can throw you off more than you expect. If you drive around Texarkana, where traffic can shift from calm to chaotic in a mile, staying informed could save you from serious legal and financial stress.

Know what your insurance really covers. Report what needs to be reported. Keep detailed records. And most of all, don’t wait until something goes wrong to learn the law.

Because when an accident happens, what you do next matters more than you think.