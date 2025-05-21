Memorial Day Service to Honor Fallen Heroes at Hillcrest Memorial Park

Sponsor

The community is invited to attend a Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 26, at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Texarkana, Texas. The event, organized by Texarkana Funeral Homes and Chapelwood Funeral Home, aims to honor the brave men and women who lost their lives serving the United States.

The ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. at 5101 West 7th Street and is open to the public. Organizers encourage all members of the community to attend and pay their respects.

With the theme “Honoring all those who lost their lives serving our country,” the event promises to be a solemn and respectful tribute set against a powerful backdrop of American flags.

Texarkana Funeral Homes, with locations on Texas Boulevard and Parkway Drive, along with Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas, have been serving the region since 1939. For more information, residents can call 903-794-1300 or visit TexarkanaFuneralHome.com.