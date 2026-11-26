Cracker Barrel, Golden Corral and Denny's plan to serve Thanksgiving meals Thursday, while Chick-fil-A, Chili's and Chipotle will be closed.

TEXARKANA, Texas–Texarkana-area diners who would rather not cook Thursday have several chain restaurants to choose from, including Cracker Barrel, Golden Corral and Denny’s. Others, including Chick-fil-A, Chili’s and Chipotle, are closed.

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Open for Thanksgiving dinner

Cracker Barrel will be open regular hours Thursday and will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal starting at 11 a.m., the company said. The Texarkana restaurant is on St. Michael Drive off Interstate 30. The chain also sells heat-and-serve family meals for pickup through Nov. 29, available while supplies last.

will be open regular hours Thursday and will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal starting at 11 a.m., the company said. The Texarkana restaurant is on St. Michael Drive off Interstate 30. The chain also sells heat-and-serve family meals for pickup through Nov. 29, available while supplies last. Golden Corral is serving a holiday buffet with turkey, ham and holiday pork roast, according to USA Today. A regional restaurant list reported the buffet also is available to go.

is serving a holiday buffet with turkey, ham and holiday pork roast, according to USA Today. A regional restaurant list reported the buffet also is available to go. Denny’s said most of its restaurants will be open 24 hours on Thanksgiving. Regional listings said the chain offers a Thanksgiving meal and a take-home holiday turkey bundle.

said most of its restaurants will be open 24 hours on Thanksgiving. Regional listings said the chain offers a Thanksgiving meal and a take-home holiday turkey bundle. IHOP will be open regular hours.

will be open regular hours. Johnny B’s will serve a Thanksgiving meal until 2 p.m. for $23.99 a plate.

Fast food and coffee

McDonald’s : Hours vary by location.

: Hours vary by location. Jack in the Box : Open.

: Open. Whataburger : Open.

: Open. Starbucks : Hours vary by location.

: Hours vary by location. 7 Brew: Closes at 2 p.m.

Grocery

Albertsons : Both locations open until 5 p.m.

: Both locations open until 5 p.m. Super 1 Foods : Closes at 2 p.m.

: Closes at 2 p.m. Family Dollar and Dollar General: Most stores open.

Bars

Redbone : Opens at 5 p.m., drinks only.

: Opens at 5 p.m., drinks only. Hopkins : Opens at 5 p.m., drinks only.

: Opens at 5 p.m., drinks only. Fat Jacks: Opens at 4 p.m.

Free meals in Texarkana

Randy Sam’s Outreach Center will serve its annual Thanksgiving Day lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the shelter, 402 Oak St., in Texarkana, Texas. The meal is open to people experiencing homelessness and others in need. Read more.

Fat Jacks Oyster and Sports Bar will serve a free meal beginning at 4 p.m.

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