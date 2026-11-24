With Thanksgiving just days away, Randy Sams Outreach Shelter still needs food, paper goods and cold weather clothing for its annual Thanksgiving Day lunch for people experiencing homelessness in Texarkana.

TEXARKANA, Texas – With Thanksgiving just days away, Randy Sams Outreach Shelter is asking the community for one more push to help feed and warm Texarkana neighbors experiencing homelessness.

The shelter will serve its annual Thanksgiving Day lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, at the shelter, 402 Oak St., Texarkana, Texas. The meal is open to anyone in the community experiencing homelessness and to others who are less fortunate. The shelter will also hand out cold weather clothing.

Several items are still needed, and donations will be accepted at the shelter through Thanksgiving morning.

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How to help right now

Bringing food? Call Lori, the shelter’s kitchen manager, at 903-792-7024 to confirm what you plan to bring so the kitchen can plan the meal.

Call Lori, the shelter’s kitchen manager, at 903-792-7024 to confirm what you plan to bring so the kitchen can plan the meal. Donating clothing? No call needed. Just drop it off at the shelter, 402 Oak St.

No call needed. Just drop it off at the shelter, 402 Oak St. Prefer to give money? Donate online at randysams.org, use the QR code on the shelter’s flier, or mail a check to Randy Sams Outreach Shelter, 803 Spruce St., Texarkana, TX 75501.

Donate online at randysams.org, use the QR code on the shelter’s flier, or mail a check to Randy Sams Outreach Shelter, 803 Spruce St., Texarkana, TX 75501. Have a question? Send a message to the shelter on its Facebook page.

Items still needed

Food: hams; gravy; cranberry sauce; #10 cans of corn, green beans and fruit cocktail; onions and French fried onions; prepared green bean casserole; prepared corn casserole; prepared broccoli rice and cheese casserole; any additional prepared sides; and desserts.

Clothing: coats and jackets; sweatshirts and sweatpants; long-sleeve shirts; hand and foot warmers; pants; scarves; gloves; blankets; and hats and beanies.

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Drinks: canned sodas, bottled water, and sweet and unsweet tea.

Paper products: 45- to 55-gallon trash bags; napkins and paper towels; disposable cups; paper plates; and to-go containers.

“Please share, and thank you for your help!” the shelter said.

The shelter is also raising money with a pickleball tournament on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Southwest Center in Texarkana, Texas. Registration is $25 per player. To sign up, email [email protected]

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