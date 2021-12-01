While the Weather is Nice Get Your Car Serviced and Cleaned at Fusion Max Car Wash and Lube

Advertisement
Fusion Max Car Wash has opened its full-service lube center just in time. For the next couple of weeks in Texarkana, the weather forecast is sunny and mild, but we know that will change.
Now is the time to head over Fusion Max Car Wash and Lube at 3501 Summerhill Rd in Texarkana before the weather takes a nasty turn. Their experienced and friendly staff are eager to help.
Fusion Max is offering a Free Car Wash and Free Multi-Point Inspection with any oil change.
Located where the old Westgate car wash was, across from the Walmart Neighborhood Market, Fusion Max has a brand new building ready to get your vehicle prepared for holiday travel. You can’t miss the 20-foot inflatable Nutcracker and frosted-festive holiday windows.
Of course, Fusion Max provides the newest and most advanced express car wash in town, and now with the addition of the Lube services, almost every basic need for your car is met.
Check out ALL the services offered:
Oil Changes -Conventional, Semi-synthetic, and Full synthetic
Air Filter Replacement
Fuel Filter Replacement
Cabin Filter Replacement
Fluid Top Offs, NM
Transmission
Brake Fluid
Coolant
Wiper Fluid
Front and Rear Diff
Transfer Fluid
Wiper Blades
Headlight/Taillight Bulb Replacement
Also, take advantage of the buy-one-get-one monthly car wash Platinum Package offer. This is a 2-for-1 special for you or a friend. And If you haven’t already done so, opt-in to Fusion Max’s free platinum car wash by texting ”FUSION” to 30400.
