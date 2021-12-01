Jewel “Smitty” Smith, Jr.

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Jewel L. “Smitty” Smith, Jr. passed away at a local hospital on November 22, 2021, at the age of 72.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife Hilda; his daughter, Whitney Brooke; and his father, Jewel Smith, Sr.

Smitty is remembered by his mother, Betty Porterfield Smith Martin; his brother, John Michael Smith of Queen City, Texas; his grandson, Graham Ellwood of Maud, Texas; as well as numerous other family members and friends.

Smitty was born in Marshall, Texas on May 31, 1949. He graduated from Liberty-Eylau High School and retired from the Fire Department at Red River Army Depot.

A Memorial Service for Mr. Smith will be held at the Eylau United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

A Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Eylau Methodist Church, 5214 US Hwy 59 South, Texarkana, Texas, 75501.

