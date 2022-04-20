Will Carter, THS Student, Named 2022 Wilbur Smith Award Recipient

Advertisement

Will Carter, a senior at Texas High School, was selected as the 2022 Wilbur Smith Youth Award recipient at the annual Lunch with Leaders event, presented by Leadership Texarkana, on April 19, 2022.

The Wilbur Awards are presented annually to individuals, organizations, and student leaders who epitomize the power of one entity or individual to positively impact our community or region as models of effective leadership and of working together for excellence, pride and progress for our community. The award is named in memory of Wilbur Smith, a noted public servant to Texarkana for many years. Smith, a Texas High School graduate, dedicated his time and energy to Texarkana. He served in numerous civic organizations, including the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, the Jaycees, the Texarkana Community Chest (which was a predecessor to the United Way), the Texarkana Rotary Club, and several other organizations.

Carter serves as Student Body President, and in a leadership capacity in a number of other student programs and organizations on campus, including, National Honor Society, Quill and Scroll Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Mathematics Honor Society, Yearbook, Calculus Club, and Statistics Club. He plans to pursue a major in Economics of Finance upon graduation.

TISD Superintendent Dr. Doug Brubaker said, “We are very proud of Will and his recognition by Leadership Texarkana with the Wilbur Smith Award. Through his extensive involvement in TISD’s leadership development programs and his engagement with our community, Will has demonstrated his drive to serve others and his gift for helping members of his team to develop their own leadership capacity. It is exciting to see him honored in this way.”

Pictured L to R: Dr. Doug Brubaker, Superintendent, Patti O’Bannon, THS Principal, Will Carter, Award Recipient, Susan Waldrep, THS STUCO Sponsor, Robyn Carter, Will’s Mother, Lauren Pilgreen, THS Assistant Principal.

