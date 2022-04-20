Jean Bagwell

Advertisement

Wilma Jean Edwards Bagwell, age 90, of Texarkana, Texas, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at her residence.

Mrs. Bagwell was born March 24, 1932 in Rye, Arkansas. She was retired from JC Penney and was a member of the Westlawn Missionary Baptist Church.

She loved gardening, cooking and decorative painting.

She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Clyde Bagwell.

She is survived by her children, Dale Bagwell and wife Susan of Spring, Texas and Lynn Park and husband Bill of Texarkana, Texas; two brothers, James Edwards and wife Jean of Warren, Arkansas and Billy Mac Edwards and wife Fronie of Hermitage, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Bryan Park, Katelyn Park, Noah Bagwell, Zachary Bagwell and Samantha Weesner; five great grandchildren, Owen Bagwell, Oliver Weesner, Harriet Weesner, Jack Park, Charlie Park and numerous other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Reeves officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6-7:30 P.M.

