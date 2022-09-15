Women’s Self-Defense Training Course to be held at UA Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a women’s self-defense training course on October 5 and 6 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Hempstead Hall. The course is instructed by Matt Hughes. Hughes is a brown belt in Jiu-Jitsu, training under Wayne Knudsen, who has worked for organizations such as the UFC. Hughes has also trained under the world-famous Gracie brothers out of Torrance, California.

Participants in the course will learn ways to protect their space, disengage from an attacker and get to safety, and ways to incapacitate attackers if escape is not possible. “We teach techniques that do not rely on strength and athleticism, as most attackers will be bigger, stronger, and more aggressive,” Hughes said. “Along with this comes the teaching of situational awareness and self-worth. A person must feel that they are capable of protecting themselves and worthy of protection. I hope to promote both ideas. Also, I teach these things because the most important people in my life are women, and I want the world to be a safer, better place for them.”

The cost is $25 per session or $45 for both sessions. The deadline to register for the course is October 3.

For more information or to register, contact Racie Poindexter at 870-722-8568 or racie.poindexter@uaht.edu.

