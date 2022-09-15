TC Celebrates United States Constitution Day on Thursday, Sept. 15

Advertisement

The TC Government department in Social Science is celebrating Constitution Day/Week. Thursday, September 15, 2022, is designated as TC’s Constitution Celebration Day.*

Constitution Day is an American federal observance that recognizes the adoption of the United States Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens. It is normally observed on September 17, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia.

While you are on the TC campus during this upcoming week, look for the Constitution Day table set up in the Social Sciences building. Please stop by to receive your free pocket copy of the U.S. Constitution.

TC’s Social Sciences professors are also sharing U.S. Constitution Week Virtual Events 2022. Virtual events can be accessed online here:

https://constitutioncenter.org/calendar/constitution-day-celebration. Please see attachment to this email for registration and program information.

