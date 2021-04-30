Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area to Host 6th Annual Twice as Fine Texarkana Wine Festival

Advertisement

The Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area is set to host the 6th Annual Twice as Fine Texarkana Wine Festival this Saturday, May 1st. The festival will provide attendees with wine tastings from wineries across Texas, gourmet food options, and live music. All proceeds of the event will go to supporting the work the Alzheimer’s Alliance does for our community members in need of services.

According to Terrie Arnold, the Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area, “100% of all proceeds raised remain right here in our community to provide support, resources, education and respite care for families in our service area dealing with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. The Our Place Day Respite Center provides respite care 3 days a week for families and caregivers that need a break and time to take care of their own personal needs. Even though there is a daily charge of $50 for respite care, we never turn anyone away based on their inability to pay. Funds raised from this event go towards funding scholarships for families that otherwise would not be able to participate.”

Over the past five years, the Alliance has been able to raise $1.2 million to fund the support and care needed for those 17,000 suffering from Alzheimer’s in our area. Terri Arnold hopes to raise between $200-$250,000 from our community this year. “We would not be able to raise this amount of funds without the generosity of our community sponsors,” says Arnold.

The event is made to be family friendly, with over 61 artisan booths, 11 food vendors and live music all day long. “It’s a celebration of art, food, music and wine. There is something for everyone,” says Arnold.

The festival begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. It is conveniently located at Spring Lake Park.