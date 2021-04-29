Jostens Selects Eleven THS Student Photogaphy Works as National Photo Contest Winners; One Named Grand Champion

Advertisement

Winners of the nationally acclaimed Jostens 2021 Photo Contest were announced and eleven of the 91 selected photos were those of Texas High School Commercial Photography students, including one that was named Grand Champion.

The annual competition, co-sponsored by Jostens and Wolfe’s Camera, celebrates the creative and innovative talents of student photographers from schools across the country. The competition empowers students to positively capture their school experiences and share the stories of their entire school communities through photography.

Thousands of student photographers from across the country submitted entries. Photo contest submissions were judged by a panel of four judges consisting of professional photographers and photography instructors. The judges focused on storytelling, quality, showstoppers, originality and thoughtfulness.

Advertisement

Nine categories were featured in this year’s contest: Academics & Community Service; Graduation; Landscape; Photo Illustration & Manipulation; Portrait; Sports: Athletes in Action; Sports: Sidelines & School Spirit; Student Life & Traditions and Yearbookers in Action.

National winners were:

Abby Elliott – Grand Champion. Receives $1,000 and a Nikon SLR Camera. Abby also won Third Place in Sports Action, two Honorable Mentions in Sports Action and one Honorable Mention in Student Life;

Peyton Sims – First Place Photo in Portrait and in Student Life. Receives $500 for each First Place along with photography accessories;

-MORE-

Caden Rainwater – First Place in Sidelines and School Spirit. Also two Honorable Mentions in Academics and Student Life. Receives $500 for First Place award;

Brooke Knight – Fourth Place in Academics.

Award-winning photos will be showcased on the Jostens Look Book which serves as a mode of inspiration for yearbook staffs across the country –

https://issuu.com/jostens/docs/jostens_21_photo_contest_us