For the Sake of One Received a $7,450 Grant from the Texas Bar Foundation.

For the Sake of One was recently awarded a $7,450 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation. Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $21 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably-funded bar foundation.

For the Sake of One plans to use the grant funds to “Support Families in Distress.” According to For the Sake of One Director Angela Coston, “For the Sake of One is thankful for the Texas Bar Foundation’s support of our program to support families in distress. This funding will provide necessary training for our visit supervisors and allow us to train more community members to support families in distress through the lens of trauma. We are honored to be selected as a recipient of this grant and are excited about how it will benefit the foster care community.”

For the Sake of One is a non-profit whose mission is to advocate for the foster care community in Texarkana and the surrounding areas.

They do this through five key areas: maintaining the Blessing Boutique for foster, kinship and biological families, encouraging caseworkers, supporting biological parents, recruiting new foster families, and supporting current foster families. They have been a non-profit since May 2017. In this time, they have provided school supplies for over 450 children, Christmas presents for over 730 children, free child-free evenings for around 50 foster families, handed out clothing, car seats, cribs, diapers, wipes, formula, etc and had the opportunity to speak at numerous different venues to raise awareness for the foster care community.

For the Sake of One encourages any citizen interested in making a difference in the foster care community to contact them via phone (903-329-0566) or email (fsotxk@gmail.com). You can also visit their website at www.forthesakeofone.com.

