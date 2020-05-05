Liberty-Eylau ISD Reschedules Class of 2020 Graduation for June 25

Advertisement

Liberty-Eylau ISD has rescheduled graduation ceremonies for the Liberty-Eylau High School Class of 2020 to June 25, 2020, at 8:00 PM at Harris Field. The original May 21 date was affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

District administration presented three alternatives to seniors when it became apparent that the ceremony would be affected. Those alternatives included a May 21 graduation with limited family tickets available, an online virtual graduation, and moving the ceremony to June 25. The seniors overwhelmingly elected to move the ceremony.

“It was important for us to give the seniors a voice in what should be one of the most memorable days of their lives,” LEHS Principal Kendrick Smith said. “This was not about what was easiest for the school, but about what would be most meaningful to our seniors who have had so many events upended by this pandemic.”

A live video stream of the event will also be available for those unable to attend in person in June on the LEISD Facebook pages and website.

“We were already planning a graduation at Harris Field before this because of the fire at First Baptist,” Smith said. “Now we will take those same plans and move them a little bit later.”

A link to the letter sent to seniors can be found HERE

