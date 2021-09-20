Advertisement

Virgil Neal Peacock, passed away in a Vivian, Louisiana hospital Friday morning, September 17, 2021. Neal was born to Virgil Lowell Peacock and Evelyn Langston Peacock, January 10, 1934, in the Huffines Community. He was a member of the Huffines Baptist Church. Neal also belonged to the Watson and Huffines Cemetery Associations and was a member of the Bloomburg Masonic Lodge # 1007. He was also a former member of the Queen City VFW. When his children were younger, Neal was a Boy Scout leader for the Webelos in Cub Scouts.

Neal attended McLeod High School and enjoyed many activities, including sports. He attended the University of Maryland while in the Army and later East Texas State University, Texarkana and Commerce. He was a Programmer Analyst for Red River Army Depot, retiring after thirty-three years. After retirement he enjoyed involved in real estate as well as gardening. Purple-hull peas and watermelons were his specialty. He loved fishing and hunting with his brothers and children. He also loved having morning coffee with friends. He enjoyed his class reunions and keeping in touch with his classmates, sharing stories of childhood days.

Neal is survived by his wife, Kathryn Hurt Peacock of 45 years; his sons, Gary Lynn Peacock and wife Shannon Waters Peacock of Queen City; Chris Edward Peacock and his fiancé Mary Hicks of Texarkana, Texas; daughter, Sarah Frances Te’Neal Logan and husband Michael Logan of North Richland Hills, Texas. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Amber Lynn Peacock; Daniel O’Neal Peacock and wife Kayleigh Peacock; Sarah Grace Phillips; Bexley Caitlin Logan; Jack Jones; Tres Tuten and wife Misty Tuten. He has four great grandchildren, Breleigh Canejo; Caiden Larry; Joseph E. Tuten IV; and Sophie Peacock.

Neal is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Evelyn Peacock; brothers, L.E. and Roy Peacock; sisters, Una Waites; Jimmie Sue Simmons; and Claudean Prater. He is survived by brothers Kenneth and wife Della Peacock of Atlanta; Charles Peacock of Huffines; and sister, Jean Klaus of Commerce, Texas.

Visitation will be held at Hanner Funeral Service, Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, September 24, 2021, in the Hanner Funeral Service Chapel, with Reverend Drew Weber, of the First United Methodist Church in Atlanta, with interment in the Huffines Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity/organization of choice or to the Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree Street, NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, Georgia 30309.