Evan Likins, Texas High School Senior, Named National Merit Semifinalist

Advertisement

Evan Likins, Texas High School Senior, has been named a Semifinalist in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.

An estimated 16,000 students were chosen for this honor based upon high school academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, honors and awards received and highest scoring in the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

Likins will now move forward to the Finalist selection to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring.

Advertisement

As a four-year varsity member of the THS TigerSharks, Likins has been named twice to the All-State selection, was a member of the 4 x 100 Free Relay Team who broke the school record at the State Swim Meet in February 2021 and is a four-year AAU Junior Olympic Swim Qualifier and Medalist.

He is also a four-year varsity member for Cross Country and Track, where he was named a Regional Qualifier in 2021.

Academically, Likins has received Academic Awards in AP Calculus, AP Environmental Science, and DC Accounting. He is a member of the National Honor Society and the Texas High ACT Hall of Fame.

Likins participates in THS Leadership and Student Council. He is a Swim Instructor, ATAC Swim Club Volunteer Assistant Coach and a Lifeguard at Holiday Springs Water Park. Likins is a member of First Baptist Church where he serves as a Youth Ambassador and a Discipleship Leader.

He is the son of Susan and Scott Likins.