Ernest Jackie Rymer, aged 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in a local hospital.

Ernest was born on June 22, 1943, to his parents, Lawrence and Emmar Rymer. He was a retired Wastewater Treatment Supervisor for the Red River Army Depot. After his retirement, he worked for the state of Arkansas as an Environmental Air Inspector and a Miller County Quorum Court Judge. However, his greatest job was being a husband, father, and grandfather. There was nothing he loved more than spending time with his family. His number one priority in life was being a good father and provider for his family.

He was truly a jack of many trades. He also served as a deacon at Beech Street Baptist Church and was very active in the Boys Scouts of America as a troop leader, teaching many Eagle Scouts. He loved to travel, to notable places such as Alaska and Europe; with his favorite place being Germany. He also enjoyed playing golf and visiting with his community. He had never met a stranger. If he did, they were not a stranger for very long.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Buster Rymer, Billy Rymer, Esther Kennington, and Everette Rymer.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Rymer, of Texarkana AR; his two children; Sherry Judd, and husband, Tony, of Texarkana, AR, and Jackie Paul Rymer of Texarkana AR; his grandchildren, Alex, and wife, Ellie Rymer, Savannah Miller, and husband, Ethan, and Hannah Judd; his special grand puppies; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home -Arkansas.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, from 6:00-8:00 PM.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.