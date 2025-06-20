Sponsor

Catrina Janelle Dansby, age 27, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Friday, June 13, 2025. She was born on January 26, 1998, in Texarkana to Dawn and Donald Dansby.

Catrina worked as a Lead Consultant for DeFi Solutions in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Outside of work, she cherished spending time with her children, cooking, watching reality TV, and playing with her pets. Known for her strong faith and nurturing spirit, Catrina was a devoted child of God. One of her most meaningful experiences was participating in mission work in Africa alongside her aunt.

Though she carried a tough exterior, Catrina was deeply loving to those who knew her well. She brought laughter to others with her sense of humor and found joy in uplifting the people she loved. Her family remembers her as encouraging, beautiful, courageous, and fiercely devoted—even while facing her own battles.

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Dawn and Donald Dansby.

Catrina leaves behind her fiancé, Tyree Shavers; her children, Westlyn, Tyree Jr., and Olivia Shavers; sisters, Kechelle Dansby and LaTausha Norrington; brothers, Rosevelt Warren, Brandon Dansby, and Dondrail Parks; god-sister, Sylvia Allen; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, with Minister Sharon Fort officiating. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens following the service.

