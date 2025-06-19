Texarkana Man Accused Of Assaulting 8 Months Pregnant Woman

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man who allegedly assaulted a woman eight months pregnant earlier this month at a local furniture store has been charged with a felony in Bowie County.

Ladarrious Kevon Whitaker, 22, allegedly shoved and pushed a woman who was eight months pregnant at the time with his child while the two were walking through Ivan Smith Furniture Store at 801 Walton Drive in Texarkana, Texas, on June 4, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Employees of the store called police to report that a man, later identified as Whitaker, was causing a disturbance and had assaulted a woman, the affidavit said. The alleged victim reportedly told officers with the Texarkana Texas Police Department that she and Whitaker had stopped dating because of alleged aggressive behavior previously by Whitaker.

The woman reportedly told officers that Whitaker was upset because she was ten minutes late to pick him up from work and had called her, “cursing and yelling.” The woman reported that she saw Whitaker walking and picked him up but stopped at the furniture store because she “felt unsafe.”

Whitaker allegedly followed her into the store and assaulted her by pushing her onto a display couch, pushing his head against her and biting her ear, the affidavit said. Investigators alleged acquired video footage from the store of the alleged assault.

Whitaker is currently free on a $15,000 bond, according to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.

If convicted of assault on a pregnant person, Whitaker faces two to ten years in prison.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. According to Bowie County court records, Whitaker is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.