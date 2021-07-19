Aaron Brown

Advertisement

On July 10, 2021, Aaron Lamar Brown, beloved son, brother, friend and Uncle of “the twins”, was taken from this earth at the age of 33.

Aaron was born January 16, 1988. He was a graduate of Hooks High School. He loved cornhole, hunting, fishing, outdoor sports, hanging out with friends, backroads, baseball and the Texas Longhorns.

He is survived by his father, Kevin Brown and stepmother Vicky, his mother Lisa Young, his sister Daire Smith and brother in-law Michael, grandmother Patricia Brown, nieces Kynlee, Brynlee, and Hannah Smith, along with numerous other special family and friends.

Aaron was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harlan Brown Sr, Lawrence and Hazel Heinrichs, and Margie Young.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday , July 17, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Friday, July 16, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Chapelwood. Burial will be at Chapelwood Cemetery in Nash, TX.