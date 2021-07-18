16-year-old Drowns in Lake O’ the Pines

Advertisement

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens stationed in Marion County along with Marion County Sheriffs Office responded to a report of a drowning at Lake O Pines Saturday.

According to Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey, “on arrival the body of a 16-year-old male had already been located and removed from the water. The victim was pronounced deceased by the Justice of the Peace and his body has been sent for autopsy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims family.”

The name of the 16-year-old has not been released at this time.

