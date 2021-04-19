Addie Shannon

Advertisement

Addie Louise Runnels Shannon, age 77 of New Boston, Texas passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 in a local hospital. Ms. Shannon was born September 22, 1943 in New Boston, Texas. She was Retired. She is preceded in death by her parents Bob Runnels. Ethel Runnels Beck and her stepfather, Johnnie A. Beck

She is survived by one son, David Shannon of Dallas, Texas, one brother O’Neal Runnels of New Boston, Texas, one sister, Jeanine Beck Walker of New Boston, Texas, step daughter, Deborah Taylor of Lebanon Tennessee and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and a large extended family.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Thursday, April 22, 2021 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston. Interment will be in Red Bayou Cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be 6:00 until 8:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the funeral home.