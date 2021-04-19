Mary Telles

Advertisement

Mary Elizabeth Telles, age 59, of Genoa, Arkansas, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at her residence.

Mary was born July 29, 1961, in Pasadena, Texas. She loved visiting with her family and everyone she came in contact with and you better not leave without giving her a hug. She was a very loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and niece to all of her family.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother and father, Manuel and Kathy Telles; one brother, Jessie Telles and a great-niece, Erica Ussery.

She is survived by two brothers, Tony (Dianne) Telles of Genoa, Arkansas and Bobby Telles of Orange, Texas; one sister, Lynn (William) Telles of Genoa, Arkansas; ten nieces and nephews; fourteen great-nieces and nephews; a host of other family and her beloved poodle, Lulu.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with burial to follow in Macedonia Cemetery.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.