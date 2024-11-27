Agnes Virginia Holt Thomsen

Sponsor

If you wondered where Virginia was at any given time, you could probably find her IN HER GARDEN. Although she departed this life on Sunday evening, November 24, 2024, surrounded by family and friends, the Garden she now tends is in Heaven. She will forever be “IN THE GARDEN” of her new home with Carl, the love of her life, where flowers never fade or die, but are always blooming and fragrant.

Agnes Virginia Holt was born on September 26, 1930, in Marietta, Texas, to Millard H. Holt and Clara Agnes Kimberlin Holt. An only child, “Gin’ as she was known to both her parents, Daddy and Muggy (pronounced “Mugee”, Gin’s word for Mommy) was introduced to the Garden at a very early age. Tagging along behind Muggy she learned the process of planting, growing, and producing food for the family, canning and cooking, tending to farm animals, and learning skills that would follow her all her life. Millard continued to work as a Logger. The forests of the Piney Woods. The family moved, in the late 1940’s to Texarkana, Route 3, Box 493 Summerhill Road, to what the Holt Dairy.

Before moving to Texarkana, Gin grew up in and graduated from Redwater Schools. She was tall and adept at volleyball and excelled in the Orchestra playing viola. Next, young Virginia headed to Dallas, where Aunt Nell and Uncle Bussie lived going to Business School. Her shorthand prowess would later lead her to Red River Army Depot where she worked in the Office Club with her best friend, Linda Campbell, and Carl’s friend, a fellow Army soldier stationed at Red River, Bill. A 3–month, whirlwind romance led to the couple eloping (Gin’s Daddy, at the time not a fan of the Yankee soldier, did not attend the wedding; he later called him Son). However, Muggy was there, as well as Linda and Bill, and Carl’s Aunt, who had raised him in Canada. Three months after marrying on September 13, 1953, Carl was sent to France and Virginia followed 3 months later, leaving behind her parents and home, embarking on an adventure she would have never imagined. Three years were spent in France, where they lived in a private home surrounded by beautiful Gardens of hydrangeas, followed by time in Germany. Next, the couple settled into government housing, an apartment in Chicago.

Life in Chicago really changed when, in 1957, Carl and Virginia found out they were adding someone new to the family. Before Dera Lynne Thomsen made her appearance, Carl was transferred to St. Louis, Missouri where, on October 7, 1957, Daddy’s little girl, Debbie was born. Through sleepless nights, Carl would take care of a “colicky” Debbie so Virginia could get some sleep, bouncing, rocking, and sleeping with her in a “recliner”, his forever chair of choice for the rest of his life. From St. Louis, Carl was sent twice for Tours-of-Duty in Korea. Virginia and Debbie returned to live with Pawpaw (who died November 17, 1960, ironically Carl’s birthday, and Muggy (who would later die February 11, 2005) on the same property Virginia had called home 20 years before. After returning from Korea, the family relocated to Little Rock, AR, and Jacksonville Air Force Base. Carl was again sent overseas to Germany where he decided to retire from the Army and returned once again, home to Texarkana.

Home would be on Muggy’s property where an old cattle barn stood. Before the paint dried, Virginia was laying out her gardens- yes, plural gardens. She still helped Muggy in her vegetable and fruit gardens; however, Viginia’s love became perennials. Iris started from Muggy’s beds, along with daffodils, day lilies, Star of Bethlehem, and many more varieties soon began to grow in the sandy, fertile soil. Virginia’s GARDEN grew from just around the house to the pasture beyond. In fact, “beyond” took Virginia’s flowers from her flower beds to thousands of family, friends, and those she didn’t even know flower beds. As recent as this past summer, Virginia’s GARDEN, though shamefully Virginia often commented, smothered by grass and weeds, bloomed abundantly.

Next Spring, VIRGINIA’S GARDENS will bloom and family and friends will stroll through and remember the times they shared with her there.

Those left to remember Debbie (Jim) Cranford, Kimberlin (Brad) Meador and sons, Conley and Thomsen, Rett (Rachel) Cranford and daughter, Hollynn. Extended Family: Mark and Becky Singleton, (Brad’s parents).

There are also numerous cousins, especially: Holt Parsons, Dwen Fischer, Kenny Foster, Cindy Porter, and Jamie Headquist.

A special thank you to those who, at some point for 40 years to the time of her death, walked along with Virginia in her journey: Joan and Paul Smith, Susan Dunn, Cira and Casie Olade, Anita Roy, Kelly Wells, Concho Hearts Hospice: April and Jennifer and others, Kathryn Schmidt, Owner of SITTERS and good friend, along with Sitters: Verna, CeCe, and Paige.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 29, 2024, at Redwater Cemetery, Redwater, TX at 11:00 am.

Thank you to ALL who come by to Visit and View at the Funeral Home. Thank you to Those who will come to the Service at the Cemetery. But most of all, THANK YOU to ALL who loved my Mother and Father.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to “In Search of The Lord’s Way” PO Box 371 Edmond, OK 73083, or to your favorite charity.