Albert “Al” Steifer III, 66, of Wake Village, Texas, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Al was born on July 14, 1954 in San Antonio, Texas, to Albert Jr. and Eunice Steifer. He graduated from Texas High School in the Class of 1972. Al married Debby Sandlin Steifer in Texarkana, Texas, on May 23, 1973. He was a former switchman with Kansas City Southern Railroad. Al was of the Christian faith.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Debby Steifer; one daughter and son-in-law, Sommer and Chad Capps of Little Rock, Arkansas; one grandson, Cohen Capps of Little Rock, Arkansas; three sisters, Sue Krause, Mary “Bunny” Felty, and Renee Gingrich, all of Texarkana; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by three sisters, Terri Cauthron, Jackie Dickinson, and Judy Snodgrass.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. No services are scheduled at this time, but visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Chapelwood.