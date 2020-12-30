Advertisement

Albert “Butch” Cook, Jr., age 74, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, December 28, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Cook was born March 31, 1946, in Clarksville, Texas. He was the owner of Allied Termite and Pest Control of Idabel, Oklahoma and was a member of Hampton Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his father, Albert B. Cook, Sr., mother, Mildred V. Thompson, stepfather, Foster T. Thompson, one brother, Forest R. Thompson and one sister, Sharon A. White.

Survivors include his wife, Camille Cook of Texarkana; two sons, Albert B. Cook III and his wife, Lavinia of Bucharest, Romania and Scott Bates and his wife Brenda of Smackover, Arkansas; one daughter, Madeline Briley and her husband Greg of Idabel, Oklahoma; one step-son, Nicholas Barton of Houston, Texas; one brother, Joe Thompson of Redwater, Texas; seven grandchildren, Bodgan Cook, Lara Cook, Morgan Bothe, Sophie Manning, Max Cockerham, Sophie Barton, and Taylor Bates and two great-grandchildren, Carson Bates and Taylyn Bates.

Funeral services are pending at this time.

