Second Suspect Arrested in Bowie County Murder

On 12-29-2020, Investigators with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office travelled to Cass County in efforts of serving a Capital Murder warrant on Brandon Lasuan Parkman. With the assistance of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texas Parks and Wildlife, numerous locations were checked. In the early morning hours of 12-30-2020, Brandon Lasuan Parkman surrendered himself to the Atlanta, TX Police Department.

He was booked into the Cass County Jail for the offense of Capital Murder. Parkman has been transferred to the Bowie County Jail. Bond has not been set.

Both individuals allegedly responsible for the death of Chase Porier are now in custody.

On 12-28-2020, Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Investigators identified Kristopher Allen Fate Wilson, also known as “Flip,” as a suspect in the murder of Chase Porier. With the assistance of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson was arrested and booked into the Cass County Jail. He has been charged with Capital Murder and is awaiting transportation to the Bowie County Jail.

On December 27, 2020 around 7:46 PM Bowie County deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Forest Circle Texarkana, Texas for a gun shot victim. Upon arrival, deputies located Chase Aaron Porier deceased in his living room from what appeared to be a gun shot wound. A witness was also present who was administering first aid to Mr. Porier.

This witness informed deputies that two black males had shown up at Mr. Porier’s residence unannounced. An altercation took place when the two suspects robbed Mr. Porier of his marijuana. This is when one of the suspects shot Mr. Porier.

