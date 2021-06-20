Advertisement

Aleta Louise Yarbrough Mullins 92, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at Hospice of Texarkana in Texarkana Texas. Aleta was a native of Johnson County, Arkansas and was born October 27, 1928 in Dale Arkansas. She was the oldest of nine children born to her parents Thomas H. and Pearl M. (Stamps) Yarbrough. She grew up in and around the hills and valleys of Johnson County Arkansas and especially loved the area around Yale and Yarbrough Mountain.

Aleta was a 1946 graduate of Oark School and attended two years at the College of The Ozarks (now University of the Ozarks). As a natural beauty she was a Peach Maid during the 1948 Peach Festival and parade in Clarksville AR. After college she returned to Oark School where she taught second grade in the one-room school house.

While at college she met the love of her life David B. Mullins. They were married August 20, 1949 and were together 66 years until his death in 2015.

Advertisement

All six of their children survive her. Sons; Charles D. (Sharon) Mullins of Texarkana, James (Maria) Mullins of Fayetteville, AR, and Mark Mullins of Texarkana. Daughters; Pamela S. (Joe) Bennett of Malvern, AR, Rhonda L. (Danny) Roldan of Texarkana, and Karen R. (Alvin) Morgan of Texarkana.

In addition to her six children she is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Aleta is also survived by three brothers and three sisters; Olene Angle; Olen (Johnnie) Yarbrough; Clois (Erma) Yarbrough; Sharon (Ron) Hicks; Jerry (Nancy) Yarbrough; Loeta (Tommy) Venable.

Aleta was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Eldred Cletus Yarbrough and Elbert Curtis Yarbrough.

Visitation will be from 6-8 pm, Sunday, June 20, at Texarkana Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 2:00pm at Yale Cemetery, Johnson County, AR