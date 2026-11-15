Alice Cullipher, a resident of Siloam Springs, AR, made her way into Heaven in the early morning of October 25, 2026. She was 91. She was born to Eddie and Elsie Brewer on December 5th, 1934, in Carrollton, PA. She lived a long life...

December 5, 1934 – October 25, 2026

Alice Cullipher, a resident of Siloam Springs, AR, made her way into Heaven in the early morning of October 25, 2026. She was 91. She was born to Eddie and Elsie Brewer on December 5th, 1934, in Carrollton, PA. She lived a long life full of love and of loss. This was evident in that she was preceded in death by her husbands, JW Butler, Lonnie Green, Edgar Pond, Marvin Boyd and Charlie Cullipher, her siblings Johnny, Mary, Margaret, May, and infant sister, her daughter Tillie Bates, her stepson James Green and numerous other family members and special friends.

She is survived by her daughter Toni Gregory and husband Paul, stepsons Ronnie Green and Jay Green and stepdaughter Lesia Kiser. She had numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great- great grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Backstrom Pyette Funeral Home in Siloam Springs Wednesday, October 28th from 4-6PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be at Madden Funeral Home in Foreman on Friday, October 30th at 1 PM; officiated by Bro. Jimmy Woods. Burial will be at Marvin Cemetery in Foreman, AR.

Courtesy of Madden Funeral Home.

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