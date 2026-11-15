Rosie Lee Wilson age 89 of Ashdown, Arkansas, peacefully entered her heavenly reward on November 3, 2026, Surrounded by love in Ashdown.

February 2, 1937 – November 3, 2026

Rosie Lee Wilson age 89 of Ashdown, Arkansas, peacefully entered her heavenly reward on November 3, 2026, Surrounded by love in Ashdown.

Rosie was born to J.W. Wright and Annie Mae Gilbreath on February 2, 1937, in Ashdown, Arkansas. On February 12, 1951, she married the love of her life, Robert Wilson Sr., in Louisiana, beginning a beautiful journey together.

Rosie’s life was defined by her selfless dedication to healing and comforting others. For over half a century, she served as a foundational pillar of care at both Little River Nursing and Rehab and Pleasant Manor Nursing Home. Possessing a remarkable work ethic and a profound calling to medicine, Rosie initially entered the healthcare field as a nurse’s aide, earning just fifty cents an hour. Through perseverance and determination, she put herself through nursing school, graduating as an LPN/LVN in 1978. Her extraordinary 50-year career was marked by a deep tenderness and unwavering patience that brought peace to countless residents and their families.

She was welcomed into heaven by her beloved husband, Robert Wilson Sr., her parents; J.W. and Annie Mae, her brothers; Joe Wright, Ben Wright, JD Wright, Eugene Wilson, her sister; Mary Jane “Janie” Hill, and her grandson Eric Butler.

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Rosie’s legacy of unconditional love and hard work lives on through her devoted family. She is survived by her son Robert (Diann) Wilson, her two daughters Janice (Tom) Barton and Venita (Vernon) Markham, all of Ashdown, AR and one sister Shirley Atchison of Beaumont, TX. She also leaves behind ten adored grandchildren, twenty-three precious great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and friends who will miss her dearly.

A celebration of Rosie’s life will be held at the First Assembly of God Church in Ashdown, AR on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 10am. She will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband in Arden Cemetery in Arden, AR with Joe Martinez officiating.

The Family would like to thank Pleasant Manor Nursing Home and Dierksen Hospice for the love and care they provided during this time.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the First Assembly of God Building Fund.

Courtesy of Madden Funeral Home.

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