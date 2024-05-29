Alice Ellen Smith

Sponsor

Alice Smith, age 91, of Texarkana, AR passed away Sunday, May 26, 2024. She was born August 16, 1932, in Prescott, AR to Lee and Tenn Garrette. Alice was a truck driver for Milwood Trucking and her family remembers her being every bit as strong-headed and stubborn as the job required of her. She had a love of quilting, creating marvelous quilts for her family to enjoy. She also had a love of games and enjoyed both bingo and playing slot machines. Most of all though she had a great love of going junking, an activity she often shared with her husband Vernon.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Vernon Smith, and three sons, Michael Beason; Randy Smith; and David Smith.

She is survived by her children, Mary Jordan of Grants, NM; Robert Smith and wife Susan of Texarkana, AR; Marsha McCandless and Husband Roger of Foreman, AR; and Brenda Roberts of Foreman, AR; as well as a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other friends and loved ones.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 5pm at the Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel located at 3515 Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, TX Services in her honor will be held Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 2:00 pm at the Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Harmony Grove Cemetery.