Lillie Alderene “Rene” Cates Elliott, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at the remarkable age of 102. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Elliott, her sisters Blanche Cates and Mable Johnson, her brothers Alvin Cates, Calvin Cates, and Billy Cates, and her granddaughter, Kristy Bramlett.

Rene is survived by her daughter Brenda Pearcy (Bill Pearcy); her grandchildren Bob Pearcy (Carol Pearcy) and Jay Pearcy (Haven Pearcy); her great-grandchildren Cody Pearcy (Victoria Pearcy), Taylor Pearcy (Marisa Pearcy), Morgan Pearcy, Jay Bennett Pearcy, Lillie Kate Pearcy, Eden Pearcy, and James Pearcy; and her great-great-grandchildren Leighla Pearcy, Ava Pearcy, Jax Pearcy, and Jameson Pearcy.

Rene was a dedicated member of Hampton Road Church of Christ and later Walnut Church of Christ. She and J.D. spent most of their lives in Lonoke, Arkansas, where they owned a beloved restaurant for nearly 30 years. In 1989, they moved to Texarkana to be closer to their daughter Brenda, and her growing family.

Family was Rene’s greatest joy. Known affectionately as Mawmaw, she cherished her time with her grandchildren, always ready with freshly made sweet treats. Rene and J.D. were the after-school caregivers for their grandkids, providing snacks, candy, and endless fun.

Rene created many cherished family traditions, including decorating Santa’s cookies with all the grandkids, making Christmas Tree biscuits on Christmas morning, and crafting her famous Easter Bunny Cake. In her later years, “Mrs. Lillie” resided at Waterton Plaza, where she made numerous friends among both staff and residents.

Throughout her 102 years, Lillie “Rene” Elliott lived through many good times and hard times with a precious, sweet, strong, and resilient spirit. She set a beautiful example for her grandchildren and everyone who knew her. Rene’s legacy of love, kindness, and family traditions will live on in the hearts of her family and friends forever.

A celebration of Rene’s life will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home, 1015 N Kings Hwy, Nash, Texas, on Wednesday, May 29th at 2:00 pm. Visitation of friends and family will be Tuesday evening, May 28th, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Chapelwood on Kings Highway. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Walnut Church of Christ, Texarkana, Texas, or the Alzheimer’s Alliance.