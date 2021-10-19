Advertisement

Alice “Joy” Hill, 90 years of Queen City, Texas left this earthly life to enter the gates of Heaven on Thursday, October 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by a son Alvin Leslie (Bubba) Hill, mother and father Leslie and Bertha Smith, sister Jeanene Landrum, and brothers: Pete Smith and wife Rochelle, Vester Smith, and Chester Smith.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years Haskell Hill, one son: Haskell Leon Hill and wife Jo Ann, Daughters: Mary White and husband Bryan, Martha Godwin and husband Dale, and Margaret Watson and husband Don all of Queen City. She leaves nine grandchildren: Charles Byrum and wife Julie of Queen City, Catherine Plyler and husband Daniel of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, Jennifer White of Queen City, Christopher White and wife Kimberly of Texarkana, Texas, Joseph Hill and wife Ashley of College Station, Texas, Emily Freeman and husband Chad of Ashdown, Arkansas, Amanda Wise and husband Cullen of Queen City, Stephen Watson and wife Heather of Harleton, Texas, and Sarah Mott and husband Joseph of Yuma, Arizona. She is survived by 16 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and a lifetime of friends. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law: Linda Smith of Nacogdoches, Texas, Elise Smith of Jasper, Texas, and Sara Crosby of San Antonio, Texas, and a brother-in-law Jerry Landrum of Boyd, Texas.

Alice Joy Smith was born in San Augustine, Texas, on July 2, 1931. She left San Augustine after graduating high school in 1949 and moved to Houston, Texas, where she met the love of her life who she married on June 23, 1950. After a stint in the army, the young couple settled in Queen City. As a young newlywed Joy worked for the Woods brothers as a bookkeeper. She went to work for Queen City ISD in 1966. She worked for the school district for 34 years in a variety of capacities ending her career as the tax assessor / collector for the school district and the city of Queen City. She served her community in a variety of roles over the years – PTA, band boosters, Girl Scouts, volunteer for the hospital auxiliary, Community Welfare, Eastern Star, and probably a few more. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Queen City.

Advertisement

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, October 17, 2021 at First United Methodist Church, Queen City with Charles Lawrence officiating, under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Hanner Funeral Service.

Interment will be in Queen City Cemetery.

