Jot Wilcox, 56, of Bloomburg, Texas passed away on October 14, 2021. Jot was born in Bangkok, Thailand on June 29, 1965, son of Gary and Dow Wilcox. He was an Air Force veteran. Jot met the love of his life, Melissa Wilcox, in Texarkana and settled in Bloomburg, Texas where they raised their four children through 25 years of marriage. Jot began his own logging business in 2004. He was known as “Gravy Train” by his friends and family for his fortunate start in the logging business. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his two sons and two daughters. He was a protector, provider, and companion to those in his life. He has left an everlasting impact on his family as well as his friends.

Survivors include his wife, Melissa Wilcox; his children, Shawn Wilcox, Levi Wilcox, Mary Wilcox, and Marissa Wilcox; his mother, Dow Wilcox; his siblings; Sherry Jones and husband, Andy, Jennifer Johnson and husband, Jesse, Michelle Cheatham and husband, Greg, Doug Cox and wife, Chrissy and Thit Van Dijk; his father in law, Charles Easley Sr.; his sister and brother in laws, Katrina Clayton and husband, Mark, Charles Easley Jr. and wife, Kimberly, Bobby Easley, Warren Easley; his many nieces, nephews, great niece and nephew.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Wilcox; his grandparents, Gerald and Harriett Wilcox; his mother in law, Mary Faye Easley; his great grandparents, Clarance T. and Louise Woods.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, October 18, 2021, at Hanner Funeral Service, 103 W. Main St in Atlanta, Texas.

Visitation will held on Sunday, October 17, 2021 from 6-8 p.m at Hanner Funeral Service.

