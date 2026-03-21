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December 7, 1931 – March 17, 2026

Alice Joy LaRue, age 94, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on March 17, 2026. She was born on December 7, 1931, in De Kalb, Texas to Alma and Rosco Palmer.

She spent four years of her working days as an Registered Nurse in Santa Fe, New Mexico before she quit to travel the United States with her husband, volunteering at the different camp sites.

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She enjoyed spending time with her family, being in nature and in her garden, going to garage sales and reading. It is said that she had more than 1000 books. Her family would describe her as a very welcoming person who was always kind and loving. She was a very generous person, all the grandkids knew that ice cream would be served and Christmas time they would receive a blanket and a $100 bill.

She is preceded in death by both of her parents; her husband, Carl LaRue; two sons, David and Steven LaRue; one great-great-grandchild, Noah Martinez.

Left to cherish her memory include her two children, daughter, Rheva LaRue and son, Carl and wife Mylen LaRue; six grandchildren, Keisha and husband Ethan Johnson, Shaia D’Ourso and partner Randy, Lucas Rydin and partner Megan, Brandi and husband Christopher Montano, Cindy LaRue, and Kristoffer LaRue; eleven great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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