Alice Sue Rogers

Sue Rogers, 78, of Texarkana passed away on August 13, 2022 at her home.

She was born on June 19, 1944 in Ashdown, Arkansas.

She owned and operated Lane’s Collectibles from 1994-2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Sue is survived by her husband of 52 years, Allen Rogers of Texarkana; son Lane Rogers of Texarkana; step-daughter Denise Dixon of Saratoga, Arkansas; grand-daughter Harper Layne Rogers; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will be holding a private service at a later date.

