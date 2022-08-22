Beverly Jeannene Terry

Advertisement

Mrs. Beverly Jeannene McKinney Terry, age 91, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. She was born on November 2, 1930, in Mansfield, Arkansas to George and Virginia McKinney.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Robert. I. Terry; her sisters, Jimmye Jacquelyn Bull and Phyllis Jane White; and her brother, George McKinney.

Beverly retired from Red River Army Depot (RRAD) in 1988 where she worked as an Administrator for Purchasing and Contracting Division. She also worked for eleven years as a Secretary at Trinity Presbyterian Church – Texarkana, Texas. Beverly graduated from Texas High School in 1949 and attended Texarkana Junior College. She was a Christian and a member of Eylau Christian Church. She enjoyed meeting monthly with her retiree friends from RRAD and also with her 1949 classmates. Beverly was a loving wife, mother, grandmaw, grandmaw “B” (which is what her great grandchildren called her) and dearly loved all of them. She also loved her doggie, Bow Wow.

Advertisement

Beverly is survived by her one son, Robert Kinney Terry; her daughter-in-law, Lori Terry; her three daughters, Paula Thomas, Janice Terry, Virginia (Ginger) Stewart; her son-in-law, Richard Stewart; multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

Private graveside services will be held under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home – Nash, Texas.

Those wishing to memorialize may give to Eylau Christian Church – Eylau Loop Road – Texarkana, Texas 75501, or a charity of their choice.

